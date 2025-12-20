Mandaue cited as one of top performers

MANDAUE City earned national recognition as one of the top-performing local government units (LGUs) in nutrition, securing a National Nutrition CROWN Award and a P500,000 grant during the 2025 National Nutrition Awarding Ceremony held at the Manila Hotel.

City Councilor Kevin Cabahug, chairman of the Committee on Health and Hospital Services, said the award was given on Monday, Dec. 15.

“This is a very prestigious national award given by the National Nutrition Council,” Cabahug said, noting that Mandaue City ranked eighth nationwide and first in Region 7.

He said Mandaue was the only city in Central Visayas to receive the award at the national level.

According to Cabahug, the recognition came two months after the city received a regional CROWN Award, further highlighting the consistency of Mandaue City’s nutrition and health programs.

The awarding ceremony, which is conducted annually by the National Nutrition Council (NNC), involved a rigorous evaluation process including validation visits, scorecards, and assessments by both the national and regional nutrition councils.

Cabahug said the city received a plaque of recognition along with a P500,000 grant, which will fund additional health and nutrition initiatives in the City.

He attributed the city’s success to the collective efforts of the Mandaue City Nutrition Office, headed by City Nutrition Action Officer Dr. Jake Ian Seno, in coordination with the City Health Office, nutritionists, barangay health and nutrition workers (BHWs and BNHWs), barangay officials, and other stakeholders.

“This achievement is the result of strong collaboration among all sectors that support the city’s nutrition programs,” Cabahug said.

Among the programs evaluated and submitted to the NNC were Operation Timbang, the first 120 days nutrition program for children aged zero to two years, barangay-level nutrition interventions, and initiatives addressing severely wasted, moderately wasted, and malnourished children.

These programs were implemented in coordination with the Department of Education and Barangay Nutrition Councils.

Cabahug said the city’s nutrition initiatives focus on sustained, community-based implementation, ensuring that programs reach households even at the barangay level.

In a Facebook post, Cabahug expressed pride in the achievement, calling it a milestone for the city. / ABC