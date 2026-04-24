Mandaue City 80% ready for Asean Summit

MANDAUE City is now 80 percent ready for the upcoming Asean Leaders’ Summit, with city officials rushing to complete final preparations, including road cleaning, social welfare operations, and beautification projects along key routes.

Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on said the city has entered the “finishing touches” stage of its preparations, particularly along designated routes for delegates.

According to Malig-on, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano reported that the city has already completed around 80 percent of the work needed for its participation in Asean-related activities.

“We are already in the finishing touches. Cleaning operations along the routes are ongoing, and so far, we are almost ready,” Malig-on said.

He added that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has been coordinating with the city’s social welfare office to address the presence of street dwellers along the routes, describing it as one of the continuing challenges in the city’s preparations.

“The presence of people roaming around remains a challenge, but the DSWD’s operations are continuous,” he said.

Aside from cleanup efforts, Malig-on said beautification projects are also underway in various parts of the city, especially along Ouano Avenue, one of Mandaue’s major roads.

He admitted that not all work can be completed immediately but assured that the city government has ongoing projects to improve the area’s appearance ahead of the international event.

“Mandaue City has a beautification project along Ouano Avenue. Mayor Jonkie inspected the area last night, and there are still some portions that are not yet finished,” Malig-on said.

The city government continues to fast-track its preparations as it aims to ensure that Mandaue City is ready to host and welcome Asean delegates in the coming weeks. (ABC)