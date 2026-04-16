Mandaue City aims to save millions with new garbage disposal agreement

THE Mandaue City government is finalizing an agreement aimed at reducing garbage disposal costs. By dealing directly with a waste management company, the city aims to reduce its garbage disposal fees by up to P2,000 per ton under the agreement.

A cost-saving compromise

The city is working on a compromise agreement with Asian Energy Systems Corp. Councilor Joel Seno said discussions progressed during the April 13 council session led by Councilor Carlo Fortuna.

Right now, Mandaue City pays between P3,000 and P3,200 per ton for garbage disposal. If this new agreement pushes through, the city could return to its original rate of around P1,200 per ton.

Avoiding Costly Court Battles

The City Council authorized Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano to negotiate and sign the agreement. Seno said the council is reviewing the terms and invoices.

By choosing this settlement, the city avoids lengthy and expensive litigation. Seno explained that while the agreement is not court-mandated, it will carry the same legal weight as a court judgment once signed.

The finalized agreement will soon be submitted to the court for approval. City officials said the reduction in fees would help maintain fiscal discipline and sustain waste collection services.