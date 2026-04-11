Mandaue City approves P198 million budget to pay workers and fix garbage crisis

THE Mandaue City Council has officially approved a P197.7 million supplemental budget to settle long-awaited payments for government workers. This new funding also provides an emergency fix for the City’s ongoing struggles with trash collection.

Relief for city workers

The passing of Ordinance 76-2026 brings good news to "job order" and "contract of service" personnel. These non-regular workers have been waiting since December for their gratuity pay, which was delayed because the City ran out of funds.

Under a national order signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., these payments recognize the hard work of employees who don't get the same benefits as regular staff. To pay for this, the City used P197 million left over from 2025 projects that were either canceled or unfinished.

Who gets paid?

The amount of money a worker receives depends on how long they have been with the City:

• Four months or more: Between P5,000 and P7,000.

• Less than four months: A smaller, partial payment between P4,000 and P6,000.

For workers like Ziccell Anne Baflor, an office aide at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, the money is a huge help. She noted that the funds will go toward her family's household expenses and school needs for her children.

Solving the garbage problem

A large portion of the budget is also dedicated to Mandaue’s trash troubles. After a "trash slide" at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City, Mandaue had to find a new place for its garbage.

Currently, the City sends its waste to a facility in Consolacion through a private company called Infinite Trading. Mandaue cannot dump its trash there directly because of a P9 million debt left behind by the previous administration. Using a private hauling service is a temporary fix to keep the streets clean.

What happens next?

Even though the money is now available, city officials have not yet given a specific date for when workers will see the cash in their pockets. They have promised, however, to release the funds as quickly as possible.

The City is also racing against time regarding its sanitation. The current agreement to haul trash only lasts until mid-April. Moving forward, Mandaue officials are trying to settle the P9 million debt and find a permanent, sustainable way to manage the city's waste. Solving these financial and logistical issues is the next big step in keeping Mandaue's public services running smoothly. / ABC