Mandaue City athletes to receive P5,000 each

A HUNDRED athletes from Mandaue City, who will compete in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024, are expected to receive P5,000 following the allocation of P500,000 for their allowance.

“We will provide P5,000 to each of our delegates for this year’s Palarong Pambansa, sourced from the special education funds,” Councilor Malcolm Sanchez said on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

This allowance is intended to cover various expenses, including training efforts. The process for distributing the funds is already underway, with athletes meeting the required documentation, similar to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa).

Additional cash incentives will be awarded to gold, silver, and bronze medalists to further support and recognize their achievements.

Coaches and trainers will also receive separate cash assistance from the city.

To receive their allowance, athletes and their coaches must report to the Mandaue Sports Commission with a certification verifying their status as Mandaue athletes.

Mandaue City’s delegates will compete in events such as basketball, futsal, boxing, swimming, Para Games, athletics, and archery.

The city will also host the arnis event at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

Athletes who participated in the Cviraa previously received P2,000 in assistance, and many of these athletes will again represent Mandaue in the Palarong Pambansa.

A pre-departure seminar for the delegates is scheduled for July 4 at the Department of Education division office in Mandaue, where final instructions and preparations will be communicated before the athletes head to their respective billeting quarters in Cebu City.