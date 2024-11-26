Mandaue City bans e-bikes

IN A bid to prevent worsening traffic and maintain road safety, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) implemented a total ban on electric bikes (e-bikes) within the city, effective Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

Team head Hyll Retuya told reporters that the decision followed a traffic board meeting, during which they learned about the growing number of e-bikes, particularly in Barangay Paknaan.

He said the proliferation of e-bikes in the area raised concerns about potential traffic violations and accidents.

“There are still only a few e-bikes in Mandaue, but there have been attempts to proliferate them. We decided to cut it off early before it becomes a bigger problem,” Retuya said.

Retuya did not provide the exact number of e-bikes currently circulating on the streets.

He said the decision was a preemptive measure to prevent the unregulated spread of e-bikes, which has been a challenge in other local government units.

“In Mandaue, we have decided not to allow e-bikes to proliferate before the situation becomes unmanageable. It’s better to take action now rather than address problems later,” Retuya said in Cebuano.

The new policy prohibits the use of e-bikes on all city roads, with violators facing consequences.

Traffic enforcers were initially instructed to issue verbal warnings. However, beginning on Tuesday, violators will have their e-bikes impounded without the possibility of recovery.

Violators will face fines of up to P1,000 for operating unregistered vehicles or engaging in unauthorized activities, which Retuya described as “colorum” operations.

E-bikes, often modified with sidecars to ferry passengers or used as three-wheeled vehicles for personal utility, have grown in popularity due to their affordability and versatility.

However, Retuya said there was a need for stricter regulations to ensure fairness to registered tricycles and other public utility vehicles.

“E-bikes must be registered, and drivers must have a license. It’s unfair to registered tricycle operators who follow the rules but are being overtaken by unregistered e-bikes,” said Retuya.

He clarified that while the ban applies to e-bikes intended for public utility, private e-bike users will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“Registration of e-bikes is currently only implemented in the National Capital Region, and there is no way to register e-bikes here in Mandaue,” Retuya said.

The ban does not affect traditional trisikads, which are still allowed in barangays with narrow streets.

However, trisikads remain strictly prohibited on major thoroughfares to ensure traffic flow and safety, said Retuya. / CAV