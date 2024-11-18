Mandaue City bids goodbye to wire clutter, starts single pole policy for cleaner streets

THE Mandaue City Government has started implementing its single pole policy along Ouano Ave. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, as part of its efforts to improve aesthetics and reduce wire theft.

The policy also aims to enhance safety by addressing leaning poles and low-hanging wires.

The ordinance, which was passed last Aug. 15, mandates the removal of duplicate utility poles, allowing only the Visayan Electric Company to install and maintain poles.

Utility wires from other companies will be consolidated and attached to the power distributor’s poles.

Visayan Electric president Raul Lucero said the initiative aims to address the cluttered streets and obstructed sidewalks caused by overlapping infrastructure.

Telecommunications companies, including Globe Telecom, PLDT and Dito Telecommunity, are required to organize their cables into fewer lines, potentially reducing visible wires to just three or four.

“Some telcos install their own poles even when our poles are already in place. This has resulted in multiple poles in one area, making the streets look messy and reducing sidewalk space,” Lucero, who is also Visayan Electric’s chief operating officer, said in Cebuano.

“By removing duplicate poles and consolidating wires, we aim to create a cleaner and safer environment for everyone,” he added.

As part of the policy, wire heights will be raised from 4.87 meters to six meters for added safety, while Visayan Electric’s poles, which support heavier equipment, will maintain a minimum height of seven meters.

Pole spacing will adhere to a standard range of 18 to 100 meters, tailored to the specific infrastructure requirements of each area.

The installation of a single pole span typically takes about half a day, though additional time may be required to address leaning or damaged poles, according to Lucero.

The company has also committed to replacing aging and damaged poles with sturdier, taller ones.

Work will initially focus on major thoroughfares, including MC Briones St., AS Fortuna St., AC Cortes St. and DM Cortes St.

According to Lucero, completing the project across the city may take over a year due to the volume of poles.

Lucero said there might be some traffic disruptions, but he reassured residents that any interruptions to electricity and internet services will be minimal.

Any damaged wires will be repaired immediately, he said.

Mayor Glenn Bercede said the ordinance marks a significant step toward creating a cleaner and more organized city.

The project, which is at no cost to the City Government, also sets an example for neighboring areas such as Cebu City, Consolacion and City of Naga, which are implementing similar initiatives.

Cebu City has also begun underground wiring projects in key locations, including the stretch from Capitol area to Fuente Osmeña Rotunda and P. del Rosario St. / CAV