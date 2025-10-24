Mandaue City Central School awaits clearance; building for retrofitting

THE Mandaue City Central School is currently awaiting the official clearance from the Office of the Building Official (OBO) after its main building was declared for retrofitting, instead of demolition.

The recommendation came following a series of inspections conducted due to visible cracks on the structure.

According to the school’s principal, Louwela Guerrero, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano personally visited the school along with officials from Mandaue City Government to assess the situation.

“The mayor and the team from the LGU came to Mandaue City Central School after noticing that there were cracks on the building. Mayor Ouano then instructed the Office of the Building Official to conduct a more thorough inspection,” Guerrero said.

During the first inspection, engineers recommended that a portion of the building be demolished due to the extent of the cracks. However, they also saw that certain parts appeared to be still usable. As a precaution, the entire building was temporarily restricted to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“The building has 10 classrooms, but because we have both morning and afternoon sessions, it actually serves twenty classes,” Guerrero said. “Since we are still under blended learning, we haven’t encountered any major issues related to safety.”

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, a follow-up inspection was conducted by Engr. Jun Pastor Achilles from OBO. The inspection resulted in a more positive finding.

“The engineer from OBO said the building is not for demolition but for retrofitting,” Guerrero said. “The public is assured that we will not use any part of the building unless we have received an official clearance from the OBO.”

Guerrero added that the building, which is only 13 years old, still has structural integrity and can be strengthened through retrofitting. The school is currently waiting for the official certification from OBO, which is expected by next week.

“We understand that the Office of the Building Official still has many other schools to inspect and assess, so we will give them time. Once we receive the official clearance, we will release an official statement in coordination with Mayor Ouano,” Guerrero said.

“For now, the affected portion remains unused,” she added.

As for the Gabaldon Building, which is considered a heritage structure, the principal said that they have already coordinated with the heritage office through OBO to determine what actions are allowed, since modifications or demolitions on heritage buildings are restricted.

While waiting for clearance, Mandaue City Central School continues to implement a blended learning setup, where 70 percent of teachers conduct online classes and 30 percent handle modular learning for students without internet access or devices at home.

“The teachers provide Learning Action Sheets to students who can’t access online platforms. Some teachers print and distribute them at the school. We even conducted a survey to identify who has no access so we can provide modules accordingly,” Guerrero said.

Teachers have also embraced technology by creating Google Form-based assessments, which allow them to track student performance instantly.

“With Google Forms, teachers can immediately identify which areas students find difficult. They can then adjust or simplify the test questions,” Guerrero added.

In case of further delays or complications, the school has also prepared a contingency plan for face-to-face classes.

“We will not resume face-to-face classes unless we receive the final clearance,” Guerrero emphasized. “If it becomes necessary, we are ready to implement emergency classes for Grades 4, 5, and 6, just as we have done for Grades 1 to 3.”

Guerrero assured parents and the public that student safety remains the top priority.

“If retrofitting will be done, we will schedule it in a way that students are not affected, possibly in the afternoons when there are no classes. Safety will always come first,” she said.

For now, the Mandaue City Central School continues to operate through blended learning while waiting for the official OBO clearance. The principal expressed optimism that once the retrofitting is completed, the school will safely reopen for face-to-face classes. (ABC)