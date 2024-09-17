Mandaue City College hosts forum on education-employment alignment

MANDAUE City College, in partnership with the Public Employment Service Office (Peso), Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted a one-day forum focused on bridging the gap between education and employment Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The event, titled “Education to Employment Pathways: Forging Strategic Alliances for Industry 4.0,” brought together key stakeholders from academia, industry, and government to discuss strategies for upskilling and reskilling workers in preparation for the evolving demands of Industry 4.0.

The forum aimed to address the growing need for workers to adapt to new technologies and industry practices as automation and digitalization transform the workforce.

Participants included representatives from local educational institutions, business leaders, and government officials, all of whom shared insights on how to effectively prepare the workforce for the challenges ahead.

One of the key topics discussed during the event was the importance of aligning education curricula with the skills demanded by modern industries.

The forum emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between schools and businesses to ensure that graduates are equipped with relevant skills for the job market. (CAV)