Mandaue City College president installed

DR. Joey Rivamonte was formally installed as the new president of Mandaue City College (MCC) during an investiture ceremony held on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The event marked a milestone for the city-run college, as Rivamonte’s appointment, officially confirmed by the Civil Service Commission (CSC), paved the way for MCC to reapply for accreditation from the Commission on Higher Education (Ched).

This is a vital step toward restoring the college’s eligibility for the government’s free tuition program under the Unified Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), which was previously suspended after two former officers-in-charge failed to secure CSC confirmation.

In the meantime, the Mandaue City Government continues to shoulder the tuition of MCC students, with an allocation of P40 million to ensure that their education remains uninterrupted.

The investiture ceremony was attended by city officials, Ched representatives and other key stakeholders, including Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano and Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

Mayor Ouano and Ouano-Dizon expressed their full support for Rivamonte’s leadership and the college’s renewed commitment to accessible and quality education.

In her message, Ouano-Dizon congratulated the new president and spoke with pride about the college’s legacy and her hopes for its revival.

“Your leadership marks an inspiring new chapter for the institution, one filled with promise, innovation and a steadfast commitment to academic excellence,” said Ouano-Dizon.

She recalled that MCC was established during the term of her father, the late mayor Thadeo “Teddy” Ouano, with a vision of providing affordable and quality education to every Mandauehanon.

“Mandaue City College holds a very special place in my heart because it was a legacy built with a vision, to provide education for all,” she said.

“Over the years, I have seen the college endure trials and challenges. I was deeply concerned when it was delisted from UniFAST in 2022 due to institutional recognition issues. But today, with your appointment, Dr. Rivamonte, I am filled with renewed hope that MCC will soon complete its recognition, a milestone that will truly benefit our students and the entire City of Mandaue,” she added.

Mayor Ouano also delivered a message, describing the day as a symbol of perseverance, commitment, and purpose for the college.

“Today marks another meaningful chapter in the journey of Mandaue City College. The confirmation of Dr. Rivamonte by the Civil Service Commission is not just a personal victory for him; it is a triumph for the entire Mandauehanon community,” he said.

He said Rivamonte’s official appointment fulfills one of the most important requirements for MCC to reapply under the UniFAST program.

“To Dr. Joey Rivamonte, congratulations. Your journey here was not easy. You faced challenges, but you stayed the course, you continued to serve, to lead and to believe that Mandaue City College deserves the opportunity to grow and to inspire every learner. The City Government has always believed that education is the foundation of progress,” said the mayor.

Taking the stage, Rivamonte expressed deep gratitude to his family, the City Government, and the entire MCC community.

He said the moment was not just about him, but about every student who walks through the college’s gates full of hope for a better future.

“This moment is not just about me. It’s about every student of Mandaue City College, students who carry dreams and determination. When I look at MCC, I don’t just see buildings, I see the faces of future leaders, entrepreneurs and teachers. I see a city that believes education is the bridge to success,” he said. (ABC)