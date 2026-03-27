Mandaue City College secures Ched recognition

STUDENTS in Mandaue City may soon gain better access to government education subsidies after Mandaue City College secured a key recognition from the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), officials confirmed.

Dr. Filomena T. Dayagbil, regional director of Ched in Central Visayas, said the granting of Institutional Recognition (IR) is a significant step but not a permanent guarantee.

“This is something we always emphasize to our education champions that Institutional Recognition is not forever,” Dayagbil said. “If we see that quality is no longer maintained, whether in terms of qualified administrators, faculty, or student outcomes, we will have to talk to the institution. And if they still fail to comply, Ched will issue warnings.”

Despite this, Dayagbil expressed confidence that Mandaue City College will be able to sustain its standards, citing the strong support from local leaders and school officials.

“From what we are observing, the mayor and the congresswoman are both strong advocates of education. With Dr. Joey Rivamonte leading the institution, we are confident that quality will be maintained,” she added.

The recognition is a crucial requirement for accreditation under UniFast, which provides financial assistance to students.

However, Dayagbil clarified that the final approval for UniFast support does not rest with Ched alone.

“UniFast has its own board, so it’s not entirely our call,” she said. “What we did was coordinate so that the application can be submitted immediately. Once submitted, UniFast will handle the processing. As to when it will be approved, we cannot say yet, but we will continue to help facilitate.”

Dayagbil also noted that the process for Institutional Recognition is rigorous, requiring colleges to first secure Certificates of Program Compliance (COPC) for their courses before undergoing further evaluation by Ched’s central offices.

In Mandaue City, local officials welcomed the development, calling it a long-awaited breakthrough.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the college had been disqualified over the past three years, making this year’s approval particularly meaningful.

“For the last three years, Mandaue City College was disqualified. But this year, through the collective effort of Ched, the college, our local government, and Congresswoman Emmarie Ouano-Dizon, our request for Institutional Recognition was finally approved,” Ouano said.

He described the development as a major milestone for the city, especially as education remains one of its top priorities.

“We believe that education should start early. We want Mandaue to remain a capable and competitive city, and this is a big part of that vision,” he said.

Ouano added that the City has allocated around P40 million as a subsidy shouldered by the Mandaue City Government to help cover students’ tuition fees at Mandaue City College.

“This is a big help for our students and their families,” he said.

He also noted that while the city is preparing to begin construction of the college by midyear, some funds may be temporarily redirected to address urgent needs such as rising fuel costs and waste management expenses.

“We are looking at possibly reallocating some funds to support current concerns like our increasing hauling costs and fuel hikes, including subsidies for transportation,” he added.

For her part, Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon expressed gratitude to Ched and highlighted the impact of the recognition on families.

“We are very grateful to Ched, especially to Dr. Dayagbil, for supporting and facilitating the approval of our Institutional Recognition,” she said.

“This is a huge achievement for Mandaue City. It gives hope and relief not only to students but also to parents and guardians, especially when it comes to paying tuition,” she added.

She also underscored the importance of cooperation between local and national government units.

“When the local and national governments work together, the chances of progress for our city become much greater,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joey U. Rivamonte, president of Mandaue City College, assured the public that the institution will uphold academic standards moving forward.

“We will continue to maintain and sustain quality education at Mandaue City College,” Rivamonte said. “We are also very thankful to our congresswoman and mayor for their consistent support from the beginning.”

As the college moves forward with its UniFast application, officials remain hopeful that the recognition will soon translate into tangible financial support for students, bringing Mandaue City closer to its goal of accessible and quality education for all. (ABC)