Mandaue City College strives for compliance to ensure free tuition for students

THE Mandaue City College continues to work on acquiring a certificate of program compliance (COPC) to be able to continue providing free tuition to its students.

The COPC is an official certification that verifies that particular degree programs available at local universities and colleges completely comply with the standards and guidelines set by the Commission on Higher Education (Ched).

MCC must receive this recognition to be able to continue providing free tuition through Ched's United Student Financial Assistance System of Tertiary Education (UniFast).

Mandaue City Administrator Jamaal Calipayan, in an interview with SunStar Cebu's online news and commentary program Beyond the Headlines on Monday, May 27, 2024, said once all the programs comply with the COPC, the MCC will acquire back the Unifast subsidy for tertiary education.

While MCC is still complying with the requirements for COPC, the City continues to provide financial subsidy to the institution intended for free tuition, the salaries of teaching and non-teaching personnel, and other expenses.

For this year, the Mandaue City Government allocated P40 million for MCC. (Melecia P. Cando, Benedicto College Intern)