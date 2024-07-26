Mandaue City cop shot dead in Barangay Banilad

An intelligence officer of Mandaue City Police Station 5 was shot to death at 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, on P. Remedio Street, Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

The victim was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Orvin Seth Lim Felicio, a resident of the said place.

His attacker is yet to be identified.

According to Patrolman Jemson Tolin, case investigator of Mandaue City Police Station 4, that barangay tanods who conducted a roving inspection heard gunshots and when they checked they found the bloodied victim slumped over on the sidewalk.

The victim had already passed away when the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel led by Jansen Clyde Adolfo arrived.

A hot pursuit operation is being conducted to find the perpetrator. (DVG, TPT)