Mandaue City cop shot dead in Barangay Banilad

A POLICE officer assigned at Mandaue City Police Station 5 was shot to death at 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, on P. Remedios Street, Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

The victim was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Orvin Seth Lim Felicio, from Consolacion, Cebu.

His attacker, however, was captured a few hours after the incident.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, information officer of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), they are saddened by the loss of one of their comrades.

Villaro said the victim was driving a motorcycle to pick up his wife in Oakridge Banilad when he saw one of the minors who were apprehended by the barangay tanods for staying outside of their homes during curfew hours running away.

The police officer then pursued the minor, but the latter pulled out a .38 pistol and shot him, hitting him in the head and arm.

The victim died instantly.

The Mandaue police launched a manhunt right away.

However, a teacher called them later that morning to let them know that the minor had turned himself in.

The teacher turned the minor offender over to the police station, along with the gun that he used in the crime.

During interrogation, the minor said that he fled because he was afraid of getting detained by the police for carrying a pistol.

Aside from that, he is also a member of Crips gang.

Felicio joined the PNP organization in 2008.

He was the father of two kids.

Villaro stated that they will help expedite the processing of benefit claims for the victim's family.

“Among tabangan sa pag-process ang iyang pamilya sa benefits gikan sa PNP. Gawas pa ana naay ihatag nga hinabang ang MCPO sa iyang asawa ug mga anak,” according to Villaro.

(We will assist his family process their PNP benefit claims. The MCPO will also provide support to his wife and children).(AYB, DVG, TPT)