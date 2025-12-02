Mandaue City Council approves 2026 budget

THE Mandaue City Council has approved the City’s annual budget for 2026, according to City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on.

“It was already passed yesterday, December 1,” Malig-on confirmed, adding that the budget supports the priorities of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano as earlier stated in his inaugural address.

Among the key priorities for next year are the digitalization of frontline services, starting first with the Assessor’s Office, followed by the implementation of a citywide ID system.

Improvements for Pajara Park, flood management projects, and other city programs are also included in the allocation.

“We are happy because the City Council supported the approval of the budget, and it was passed much earlier than we expected,” Malig-on said.

He noted that Mandaue City may be among the first local governments in the region to have its budget for next year approved.

Malig-on emphasized that the amount remains the same as this year’s allocation, based on the city’s historical performance. The city is targeting a P4.5-billion collection for 2026.

“Yes, the budget is achievable. And even in the event that we fall short, it will still be manageable because we already have strategies to minimize costs,” he added.

He attributed the smooth approval of the budget to transparency in the process.

“Everything is transparent. There’s nothing to hide.The mayor is transparent with the council, and there were budget hearings as well, so overall the process went smoothly,” Malig-on said.

He said the city administration remains confident moving forward as the 2026 budget sets the direction for continued programs and development in Mandaue City. (ABC)