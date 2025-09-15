Mandaue City Council reviews jaywalking ordinance

THE Mandaue City Council is revisiting the ordinance on jaywalking, with discussions centering on whether stricter implementation is needed for the safety of pedestrians.

Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug confirmed that he had earlier filed a resolution on the matter. He explained that the Committee on Transportation, headed by Sir Hyll, has been consulting on the status of the ordinance and how it is currently enforced.

“Before that, I made the resolution regarding that matter. So, our head of the team, Sir Hyll, we are asking what is the status of the ordinance if it is really strictly implemented,” Cabahug said.

He said the decision lies with Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, but expressed his personal view that stricter enforcement would serve the public interest.

“It’s really up to the mayor but I would suggest to the mayor that it’s better to have a strict implemented. It’s meant to be for jaywalking. As we all know, as I’ve said, this is for the benefit and for the safety of everyone,” Cabahug added.

Cabahug pointed out that enforcement has been limited. “As Sir Hyll said, ‘there’s no strict rule,’ but I think it’s high time.”

At present, the penalties outlined in the ordinance apply only to students whose identification cards may be confiscated and later turned over to their respective school principals. For other individuals, there are no specific penalties stated.

“So I haven’t seen any penalties so far for jaywalking. And yes, we will revisit again the old ordinance. I have to read the original, not the amended. What I read is the amended only,” he said.

Cabahug also commended Ouano’s proactive initiatives to improve road safety.

“I’m so happy since it’s our mayor, Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano, is very proactive because as me, I saw the skywalks that have already lights,” he said.

On September 8, 2025, the City Council submitted a resolution requesting barangay captains to deploy their tanods between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to help manage pedestrian movement and enforce discipline in the streets. (ABC)