Mandaue City Council to extend condolences, aid to Binaliw landfill victims’ families

THE Mandaue City Council is set to pass a resolution extending condolences and providing possible financial assistance to families of those who died and those injured in the landfill incident in Barangay Binaliw, said Councilor Carlo Fortuna.

Fortuna, who heads the Committee on Foreign and Domestic Relations, said the Council recognizes the victims as part of the city’s responsibility since Mandaue’s garbage is disposed of at the Binaliw landfill.

He added that the affected workers, including Mandaue City residents employed at the site, are part of the city’s waste management system.

“Yes, we will pass a resolution extending condolences and financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured in the landfill in Barangay Binaliw,” Fortuna said.

“They are part of the city because Mandaue’s garbage is disposed of there, and they have long been part of our waste management system,” he added.

Fortuna said the Council also expressed condolences not only to the families of the victims but also to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., the company operating the landfill.

He said discussions were held with Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano regarding the possible provision of financial assistance, especially to Mandaue City residents working at the landfill.

Fortuna said the mayor indicated that the matter would be reviewed by the City Council to determine what assistance could legally be given.

“At the same time, we will pass a resolution requesting the City Planning Office and the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office to submit whatever plans are currently in place that could help improve or augment our waste management system, considering the situation at the Binaliw landfill,” Fortuna said.

Fortuna, who previously served as vice mayor, recalled that when the Binaliw landfill was approved during his earlier terms, the agreement between Mandaue City and Prime Waste Solutions Inc. was that the landfill would remain flat.

“But based on what we see in the videos now, it looks like a mountain,” he said. “The volume of waste being disposed of there is huge.”

He said the incident raised serious questions about the landfill’s sustainability and how long it can continue to accommodate waste not only from Mandaue City but also from other local government units.

“This incident should give us the opportunity to study and prepare,” Fortuna said. “In case the landfill is closed, we need to be ready with alternatives not just another landfill, but possibly revisiting the waste to energy proposal to handle the waste coming from Mandaue City.”

Fortuna emphasized that the City is considering all forms of assistance that may be extended to affected Mandaue residents, noting that the workers were, in a way, serving the city.

“If not for Mandaue, they would not have had jobs there,” he said. “They are part of the waste management system workforce.” (ABC)