Mandaue City cracks down on fuel hoarding and unfair prices

THE Mandaue City Council is taking a stand against unfair fuel prices. A new resolution has been approved to strictly monitor sellers and prevent them from hiding supplies or overcharging for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and gasoline.

Watching the pumps

Resolution 380-2026, led by Councilor Jun Arcilla Jr. and Barangay President Dante Borbajo, calls for immediate action. The Mandaue City Police and the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) have been ordered to check fuel prices and how products are being distributed across the city.

The move comes after many residents complained about inconsistent prices at different gas stations. City officials want to make sure that businesses are following the rules and not taking advantage of customers.

Why are prices changing?

Arcilla explained that while tensions in the Middle East are pushing global fuel prices up, the City needs to make sure local sellers aren't making the situation worse.

Officials are specifically looking for two illegal practices:

• Hoarding: When sellers hide their current supply and wait for prices to go up before selling it.

• Price Manipulation: Selling older, cheaper stock at new, higher prices to make an unfair profit.

"Our goal is to monitor the situation closely so that we can immediately address the concerns of our constituents," Arcilla said.

Inspections and penalties

Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano confirmed that the City is working closely with the Department of Energy to keep track of costs. Inspections will not just happen at gas stations but also at large warehouses where fuel is stored.

The mayor warned that some businesses might try to delay releasing their stock to wait for a price hike. To stop this, the BPLO has been given the power to punish any business found breaking the law.

Protecting the public

This monitoring effort is designed to keep the local fuel market transparent and fair. By staying alert, city officials hope to protect Mandauehanons from paying more than they should for essential cooking gas and fuel. The City remains committed to making sure that global problems don't lead to local abuse at the pump. / ABC