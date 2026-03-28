Mandaue City dethrones Tagbilaran City in basketball

THE Mandaue City team toppled Tagbilaran City, 78-69, in the gold medal match of boys’ secondary basketball in the 2026 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) held at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in the City of Naga, southern Cebu, on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

​The dominance of big man Jacob Lacson inside the paint and offensive stance of Cesafi MVP awardee Kent Basa and Yani Monterola, served as the lethal weapons for Mandaue City in handing Tagbilaran City another heartbreaking defeat in this yearly competition.

​​With the victory, Mandaue will officially represent Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa 2026 in Agusan del Sur on May 24–31.

​The Mandaue squad is composed of standouts from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, the five-peat champions of Cesafi, who showed true grit to secure the gold medal.

​​Aside from Lacson, Basa and Monterola, the team includes Jibson Gaviola, ​Adam Mangunlay, ​Gabriel Gonzales, ​Charles Garcia Jacob Javelosa, ​Johnrey Recio ​Britt Ong, ​Bolick Gimena and ​Sean Conopio.

With multi-titled coach Rommel Rasmo, along with coaching staff Francis Auquico, Jethro Balogbog and Jerwin Villegas taking charge of the squad, the Magis Eagles are expected to intensify their preparations for the Palarong Pambansa. / JBM