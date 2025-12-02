Mandaue City employees get year-end bonuses

MANDAUE City government employees have received their year-end bonuses, according to City Administrator Attorney Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

“Our regular employees have already received their year-end bonus,” Malig-on confirmed.

He added that additional incentives are still set to be released, including performance-based bonuses for regular employees and salary differentials for Job Order personnel, Barangay Health Workers (BHW), and Clean and Green workers.

“We still have a performance-based incentive for our regular employees. As far as I know, that is P5,000, but it is still subject to evaluation because it is a performance enhancement incentive,” he explained.

For Job Order workers, BHWs, and Clean and Green personnel, the City also plans to release salary differentials and incentives.

“We will be giving P5,000 for Job Order employees, and a maximum amount for BHWs and Clean and Green workers,” Malig-on said.

He clarified, however, that these benefits still depend on the approval of the City Council.

The year-end bonuses for regular employees were already released on November 15, he confirmed.

Malig-on said the city hopes all remaining incentives will be distributed before Christmas, depending on the council’s decision. (ABC)