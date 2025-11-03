Mandaue City enforces preemptive evacuation, emergency measures

THE Mandaue City Government has begun strictly enforcing its preemptive evacuation ordinance and other emergency measures to ensure the safety of residents as Typhoon Tino approaches.

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar said the move aims to protect residents living in flood-prone, coastal, and landslide-risk areas.

“We already have an ordinance, and what we’re doing now is to strictly implement it,” Del Mar said. “Our resolution did not include limitations, but we strongly discourage people from refusing to evacuate. The ordinance also specifies penalties for noncompliance, starting with a warning.”

Del Mar said the preemptive evacuation ordinance was created to save lives, as some residents often hesitate to leave their homes during severe weather due to fear of theft or not being able to return.

“In Mandaue City, we always emphasize that life is very important,” she said. “We have to implement preemptive evacuation so residents can stay safe in designated evacuation areas during floods, storm surges, or landslides.”

She added that barangay captains have been instructed to issue executive orders to enforce the ordinance even before floodwaters rise or strong winds occur.

“We don’t want people to wait until the water level is high or the winds are too strong. By that time, it’s already too late,” she said.

During a coordination meeting with Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, Del Mar said the City identified schools as potential evacuation sites, especially those with second floors to ensure safety from flooding.

She said they are discouraging the use of gyms as evacuation centers because they are open structures where water could easily enter.

“We also sought help from the Department of Education, and they have expressed their willingness to assist. As of now, some schools have already opened to accommodate evacuees, particularly those from riverside areas,” Del Mar added.

She noted that preemptive evacuation efforts have already begun, especially in coastal and riverside communities, though only a few families have evacuated so far.

“Since this is a preemptive evacuation, authorities will be enforcing it because we have penalties for those who refuse to comply,” she said.

The resolution, co-authored by Councilors Eugene Andaya and Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, also adopts emergency measures to prevent panic buying, hoarding, and price surges of essential goods during disasters.

It directs the coordination of various city offices, including the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office, and the Business Permit and Licensing Office, to maintain stability and ensure equitable distribution of basic needs.

Del Mar assured the public that all necessary measures are in place to ensure preparedness, emphasizing the city’s commitment to protect every Mandauehanon during disasters. (ABC)