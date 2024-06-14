Mandaue City eyes increase in traffic violation fines by 50-200%

TO DISCIPLINE habitual erring motorists, Mandaue City is eyeing to increase fines for traffic violations by 50 to 200 percent.

This was contained in a proposed ordinance amending Section 1 of City Ordinance 14-2016-1120.

The proposed ordinance passed second reading on June 10, 2024, after the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) pushed for the amendment to the existing ordinance’s first section, aiming to deter habitual offenders and improve compliance with traffic laws.

“With low penalties, motorists seem unfazed and continue to violate the rules,” Hyll Retuya, assistant department head of Team, said in Cebuano.

“This is the best option to discipline them,” he added.

The proposed ordinance does not seek an increase in fines for some of the traffic violations, which are not considered common violations.

Retuya said Team issues 150 to 200 citations daily, generating approximately P3 million in revenue each month.

These funds, he said, are used to enhance traffic management programs, including digital traffic lights, closed-circuit television cameras, road markings, and mobile assists.

The City has also acquired tow trucks capable of carrying up to 40 tons.

Retuya said the proposed increased penalties are not intended to boost revenue, but rather to instill discipline among violators.

Motorcycle drivers are the most common offenders, followed by drivers of private four-wheel vehicles and trucks.

Violators who are unable to pay the fines will face criminal charges, with their licenses potentially tagged by the Land Transportation Office, or even imprisonment.

The ordinance will take effect after it passes third reading and upon approval by the mayor. / CAV