Mandaue City eyes launch of digital ID system in 2026

MANDAUE City is planning to roll out its own digital identification (ID) system by 2026 as part of its ongoing modernization efforts under Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano.

According to the Mandaue City Public Affairs Office, the initiative aims to streamline and modernize the delivery of government services for all Mandaue residents. The program was inspired by the city’s benchmarking visit to Quezon City last September 2 to 3, 2025.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie" M. Ouano personally pushed for the project during the City Development Council (CDC) meeting on October 3, in line with the Annual Investment Plan 2026.

Under the system, residents will be enrolled in a centralized database to make it easier to track household information and ensure faster, more efficient delivery of programs and services down to the barangay level.

“This ID system will help us manage who receives our services and allow residents to access local government assistance more easily,” said City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) head Ar. Ocleasa.

The project also seeks to prioritize senior citizens, PWDs, solo parents, and other vulnerable sectors, while reducing costs in manpower, paperwork, and processing time.

Present during the CDC meeting were City Administrator Atty. Sally Malig-on, Councilor Atty. Joel Seno, MCCI President Mark Anthony Ynoc, barangay officials, and partner NGOs. (ABC)