Mandaue City eyes unified tourism identity through curated programs

MANDAUE City is working to build a stronger and more unified tourism identity by connecting its existing attractions, festivals, and local products into a curated tourism program, according to Tourism Consultant Hembler Mendoza.

During a recent discussion on the city’s tourism plans, Mendoza said the local government is now mapping out tourism assets across the city’s 27 barangays to identify opportunities for both short- and long-term development.

“We already have a tourism program, but it still needs refinement,” Mendoza said.

“What I am doing now is making tourism inclusive by visiting the 27 barangays so we can identify what each community can contribute.”

Mendoza said the consultations revealed that Mandaue City has a wealth of tourism potential, but these assets remain disconnected and need better coordination and promotion.

“I was overwhelmed by the amount of tourism-related information gathered, and those are the things we need to address moving forward,” he said.

One of the priorities, Mendoza added, is to create a distinct tourism identity for Mandaue City, possibly by combining the city’s many festivals into one signature event that residents can proudly call their own.

“There are many festivals, and these can possibly be connected into one unique celebration,” he said, citing a suggestion from Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra.

“The people of Mandaue need to own it and present it to the public as something unique to the city.”

Mendoza also highlighted the city’s industrial sector as a possible tourism draw, saying industrial plant tours could become part of Mandaue City’s tourism offerings alongside existing local products such as pasalubong items.

“These attractions already exist,” he said.

“The challenge is how to market them properly, promote them at the right time, and align them with the city’s overall tourism direction.”

He said tourism infrastructure projects have already been identified through mapping and can be implemented in phases depending on priorities and budget.

To strengthen promotion efforts, Mendoza said the city also plans to collaborate with travel agencies and the Cebu Association of Tour Guides, whose members have already contributed suggestions on how tourism products can be packaged and promoted.

“It’s not that tourism opportunities are lacking,” Mendoza said.

“What is lacking is the curation and connection between these assets. Once these are stitched together, they can be promoted as something new.”

Mendoza added that investment and tourism development are now being aligned, a move he believes can help Mandaue City unlock more opportunities and establish itself as a stronger destination in Cebu’s tourism industry. (ABC)