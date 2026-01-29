Mandaue City files criminal case over missing P3.3 million

THE Mandaue City government is taking legal action after more than P3.3 million went missing from the city’s treasury. Officials have officially filed a criminal case for malversation against a local government employee to recover the public funds.

The clerk

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, that a complaint was filed with the Office of the Ombudsman. The case was filed against Maria Leah Quimbo, an administrative aide at the City Treasurer’s Office.

The legal move comes after an internal investigation found that exactly P3,342,000 was missing from the city’s budget. While a previous related case was dismissed in October 2025, the city decided to push forward with this new criminal charge on Nov. 7, 2025.

Why the delay?

Many residents wondered why the news of the filing wasn’t shared sooner. Malig-on explained that the city had its hands full with major events toward the end of last year.

“We did not immediately release information about it because Typhoon Tino happened around that period, and shortly after that came the Christmas season,” Malig-on said. He noted these events caused a delay in sharing the update with the public.

Protecting public money

Despite the wait, city officials say they are serious about holding people accountable. Malig-on stated that the city has been consistent in its promise to take the matter to court.

The Office of the Ombudsman has received the complaint and will now begin a preliminary investigation. The city government says it will continue to cooperate fully with investigators to ensure the public's money is protected.