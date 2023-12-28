Mandaue City fire incidents up by 20%

A TOTAL of 71 fire incidents hit Mandaue City from Jan. 1 to Dec. 27, 2023, the latest data from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Mandaue showed.

The number marks a 20.3 percent increase compared to the 59 fire incidents recorded in the city during the same period in 2022.

Most of these fire incidents occurred in residential areas.

FO1 Arjim Mendaros, BFP Mandaue public information officer, said Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, the increase could be attributed to the lifting of pandemic-induced restrictions, allowing people to freely leave their homes.

He said many people have already returned to their offices for work, abandoning the remote work setups. He also noted that a busy schedule might cause some people to neglect basic disaster safety protocols, such as turning off cables and unplugging unused appliances.

Top causes

The city fire office said short circuits due to faulty wire connections is the top cause of fire incidents in Mandaue City for 2023.

Mendaros said aside from faulty wire connections, other common fire causes they recorded this year were flames due to unattended lighted candles and overheated home appliances.

Check wire connections

Mendaros reminded the public to occasionally check their houses’ wire connections to ensure those faulty ones get replaced and avoid electrical explosions.

He added that people should be mindful and responsible, especially when using flammable materials and appliances.

With the upcoming New Year celebration, Mendaros encouraged the public to refrain from using firecrackers, and instead use kitchen materials or any other equipment that could make noises.

The City of Mandaue also has an existing ordinance banning the use and selling of firecrackers, except for fireworks displays.

Mendaros also said the BFP offices will remain on red alert status to monitor any fire incident until the holiday season ends.