Mandaue City fully prepared for 'Tino,' says Mayor Ouano

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” M. Ouano assured residents that the city is fully prepared as Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) approaches, emphasizing the importance of coordination, readiness, and safety across all departments and barangays.

Work in both government and private offices has been suspended today, November 3, and tomorrow, November 4, 2025, as part of precautionary measures.

In a 2:30 a.m. briefing, Mayor Ouano said he met with Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) head Buddy Ybañez to finalize preparedness plans and ensure all barangays are ready to respond.

“Since early this morning, we’ve been in coordination with the MCDRRMO, informing all barangays about their preparedness measures. Today, we are finalizing coordination with different departments to ensure that everything is in place,” Ouano said.

He expressed confidence in the city’s readiness but also urged everyone to remain prayerful and vigilant.

“We are prepared and confident, but we continue to pray that the strength of the typhoon will weaken before it reaches us. We can’t predict what will happen, but we are ready based on our experience and knowledge together with the MCDRRMO and other departments to immediately address any incidents that may occur,” he added.

The mayor noted that the typhoon is expected to arrive by evening, and proactive measures have already been implemented, including the distribution of chainsaws to all 27 barangays by 1pm for emergency clearing operations.

“All departments are on alert and responsive starting today until the typhoon passes. We have personnel who are ready and capable of responding immediately to any emergency calls,” Ouano said.

“But as I’ve always reminded everyone, safety must always come first, especially for our disaster teams and responders.”

The City Government of Mandaue, through its various departments and the MCDRRMO, continues to monitor weather updates and has placed all response units on standby to ensure the safety and protection of all Mandauehanons as Typhoon Tino nears landfall. (ABC)