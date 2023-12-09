Mandaue City Government to clear CICC of fire victims next year

THE Mandaue City Government is planning to clear the space in the North Reclamation Area where the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) is located.

Lawyer James Jamaal Calipayan, city administrator, told SunStar Cebu on Friday, December 8, 2023, that they hope to begin the clearing operation as early as March of the following year so the city may start building the much-anticipated one-stop-shop government facility.

About 500 families that were affected by the fires in Barangay Guizo in 2016 and Sitios Basubas and Maharlika in Barangay Tipolo in 2019 are being housed at the CICC.

The Tipolo Residences in Sitio Maharlika, a socialized housing development intended to house the fire victims, had its groundbreaking in November 2022.

Johnbee Biton, the head of the city's Housing and Urban Development Office, had earlier stated that the first group of victims will be moved to Tipolo Residences in October of this year.

Biton, however, declared in July that the relocation has been moved to May 2024 due to the possibility that the first two of the five-building project may not be completed in time for October occupancy.

Calipayan expressed confidence that the relocation process will start in March of next year and be completed before the end of 2024. (HIC)