Mandaue City Gov’t dismisses enforcers for alleged extortion

Summary

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue dismissed three personnel after viral videos and recordings allegedly showed them engaging in extortion and negotiating money from motorists to avoid issuing citations.

Hyll Retuya stated that evidence included dashcam footage and audio where enforcers demanded P1,000 to P1,500 by exaggerating penalties and falsely claiming violations would lead to impoundment or long seminars.

All three personnel admitted to their actions during legal proceedings and were terminated as part of an anti-corruption drive under the administration of Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

THREE personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) were dismissed after viral videos and evidence allegedly showed them engaging in extortion with motorists in Mandaue City.

The agency launched an investigation after videos circulated on social media showing traffic enforcers allegedly negotiating and accepting money from violators in exchange for not issuing citations, Hyll Retuya said.

Retuya said there is zero tolerance for corruption within the agency. He added that Team has taken action against personnel involved in illegal activities this month to send a strong message to employees and other local government units.

Glaring evidence

Retuya said evidence included dashcam footage, photographs and audio recordings of the transactions. In one case, two personnel were caught negotiating and receiving money from a motorist.

An enforcer was heard in another incident demanding money and warning that penalties at the office would be higher if the violator refused to pay on the spot. Retuya said the enforcer was clearly heard in the audio demanding an amount in exchange for not issuing violations.

Exaggerated penalties

The amounts involved were P1,500 in one incident and P1,000 in another. Retuya said one enforcer exaggerated penalties to pressure the motorist into paying immediately instead of following official procedures.

He told the violator the office would be strict and impose bigger penalties and seminars. However, Retuya said the violation was not even impoundable and the required seminar only lasts for one hour.

Admission of guilt

The three personnel were summoned to the office and given due process through legal proceedings. All three admitted to their actions after being confronted with the evidence, as their faces and actions were clearly seen in the videos.

Two of the dismissed personnel had been with the agency for several years, while one had been in service for only three months. Retuya emphasized that the agency does not act on accusations without proof because some violators retaliate against enforcers.

Anti-corruption drive

Retuya said strong evidence always prompts action from the agency. Complaints backed by proof undergo thorough investigation and due process to assure the public that the office is serious in addressing these activities.

The anti-corruption drive is in line with the administration of Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano. Retuya said the dismissal serves as a warning to other personnel that illegal acts will not be tolerated in the Mandaue City Government. / ABC