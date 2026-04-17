Mandaue City Hall visitors frustrated as WFH setup leaves some offices unattended

SEVERAL residents were left frustrated on Friday, April 17, 2026, after arriving at Mandaue City Hall to find some offices unattended, causing delays in important transactions on the first day of the City Government’s newly implemented Friday work-from-home arrangement.

Among those affected was Anelie Soronio, who went to City Hall to process a mayor’s permit required for work only to be told by a guard that no one was available in the office she needed to visit.

“I approached the guard and said I needed to go inside, but I was told there was no one there,” Soronio said.

She said the failed trip meant she would have to return another day, adding to the burden of transportation costs at a time when daily expenses are already difficult to manage.

“I really need the permit for work because we cannot report to work without it. If I had known the office was unavailable, I would not have come because we live far away. Transportation is expensive, and I have already spent so much just getting here,” she said.

Another resident, Rebecca Tanjay, also had to postpone part of her transaction after learning that some offices were unavailable under the new setup.

“I was able to get my community tax certificate, but I had to return for the tax payment,” Tanjay said, explaining that she had forgotten Friday was part of the work-from-home arrangement.

Despite the inconvenience, Tanjay said she understood the City Government’s decision, especially considering the current weather conditions and economic challenges.

“I understand the work-from-home setup because everyone is affected by the situation, rich or poor. At least employees can save on transportation,” she said.

Still, the unexpected closure of some offices disappointed residents who had traveled to City Hall expecting normal operations, only to leave without completing urgent transactions.

In response to the complaints, Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on said the City Government anticipated confusion since Friday was the first day of the arrangement.

“We are currently going around the offices, and we are advising the public that some offices are operating with skeletal staff,” Malig-on said.

He clarified that the City is not implementing a four-day workweek, contrary to what some residents believed.

“It is still a five-day workweek. On Fridays, employees whose tasks only involve reports may work from home, but offices and services that require personnel at City Hall should still have employees present,” he said.

Malig-on added that department heads are required to monitor the work of employees assigned to remote duty, with accomplishment reports to be submitted every Monday.

“We have given departments templates and checklists for the reports. This is not a day off. Employees working from home are still required to complete their tasks, and the reports will support payroll,” he said.

The City Government is now assessing how offices handled the first Friday setup and expects to gather feedback by Monday, April 20.

While officials say the arrangement is meant to improve flexibility, Friday’s confusion highlighted the challenges of implementing the policy without enough public awareness, leaving some residents disappointed after making costly and unnecessary trips to City Hall. (ABC)