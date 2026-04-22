Mandaue City Health Office warns public vs heat-related illnesses

RESIDENTS were urged to take extra precautions as temperatures continue to rise, with the Mandaue City Health Office warning that extreme heat can lead to serious health emergencies such as heatstroke, dehydration, and skin-related illnesses.

Assistant City Health Officer Dr. Phyllis Bidon said Mandaue City is already feeling the effects of the shift from rainy weather to extreme heat, stressing that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can have dangerous consequences.

“We can really feel the transition from rainy days to this extreme heat. We need to take precautions because excessive heat and a high heat index can seriously affect our health,” Bidon said.

She advised the public to avoid going outdoors during the hottest hours of the day, particularly between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun’s heat is most intense.

“If possible, avoid walking outside during those hours. But if you really need to go out, protect your skin, wear light clothing, and use hats or umbrellas because they help a lot,” she said.

Bidon emphasized that drinking water regularly is one of the most important ways to prevent heat-related illnesses, noting that waiting until a person feels thirsty may already be too late.

“Drink plenty of water and do not wait until you are thirsty because heat related incidents can happen suddenly. You may develop a headache or even collapse, so we need to be intentional about staying hydrated,” she said.

She also reminded residents to watch for signs of dehydration, such as reduced urination, and encouraged the intake of water-rich fruits and vegetables while avoiding excessive sugar and salt.

“Too much sugar and salt can worsen dehydration and aggravate conditions like high blood pressure, so the best choice is always water,” Bidon added.

Aside from dehydration and headaches, the health office is also monitoring an increase in the number of common summer-related illnesses, such as skin rashes and chickenpox, conditions that can worsen during periods of extreme heat.

“If you notice any skin issues, consult a doctor immediately. Heatstroke is a medical emergency, and the patient must be brought to the hospital right away,” Bidon said.

While waiting for emergency responders, she advised bystanders to help cool the patient by applying water to the skin, loosening tight clothing, and ensuring proper air circulation.

The health official also called on barangays and schools to avoid holding outdoor activities during peak daytime heat, saying exposure under direct sunlight during those hours can be dangerous.

“Please avoid scheduling outdoor events directly under the sun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If possible, stay indoors during those hours,” she said.

Amid the health risks brought by the summer heat, Bidon also announced that 16 nurses from the Department of Health have been deployed to assist the city’s Purok Kalusugan program, a house-to-house healthcare initiative aimed at bringing medical services directly to communities.

The nurses, working alongside barangay health workers, are visiting households to monitor pregnant women, patients with chronic illnesses, and residents at risk of hypertension and diabetes.

“One of the major concerns right now is lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes due to poor diet and lack of exercise. Through house-to-house visits, we can identify high-risk individuals early and ensure they receive consultation and medicines,” Bidon said.

She said the team uses risk assessment tools to determine who may be vulnerable to hypertension and its complications, such as stroke and heart attack, allowing the city to respond before emergencies happen.

The deployment is expected to strengthen the implementation of Universal Health Care at the barangay level while also transferring knowledge and skills to local government health workers for long-term community benefit. (ABC)