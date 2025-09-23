Mandaue City Hospital performs first major operation in 8 years

MANDAUE City Hospital (MCH) carried out its first major operation in eight years on Monday, September 22, 2025, after the installation of a new Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) worth P1.4 million.

The successful emergency cesarean section marked a milestone for the facility, which had previously been limited to referrals and minor cases due to its conditional Level 1 license from the Department of Health (DOH).

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the ATS was prioritized after he visited the hospital in July and saw its limitations.

“During my first visit in the first week of July, we checked different departments, including Mandaue City Hospital. Their Level 1 license was only conditional this year. The ATS is worth P1.4 million, and its use is very important. If doctors are in the middle of an operation and there is a power outage, the surgery will not be interrupted,” Ouano said.

He added that while the purchase took some time because of its cost, the City expedited the process.

“We are happy that despite the hospital’s limited facilities, it can now perform operations like this. This is good for Mandaue City,” he said.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini confirmed the operation was historic for Mandaue City Hospital (MCH).

“This was our very first major operation. The last time we had a Level 1 license, we shifted into an infirmary because the renovation of our operating room had just started,” she said.

Dr. Lakambini explained that the ATS was crucial for safety.

“We observed frequent electrical fluctuations in the hospital, probably because the building is old. We now have new machines connected, so it was necessary to install the ATS to ensure the safety of our procedures in the operating and delivery rooms,” she said.

She noted that while the hospital already had a generator before, switching was done manually. “That meant there was always a delay. Now, the ATS ensures automatic power transfer,” she said.

With the upgrade, more operations are expected, though the hospital will manage its limited capacity.

“We only have 25 beds, with a maximum capacity of 34. We will cater to scheduled operations within our Level 1 capacity. These include cases like appendicitis, cesarean sections, and appendectomies,” Dr. Lakambini said.

She added that while the hospital aims to serve more surgical cases in Mandaue City, it must also ensure the availability of medicines, doctors, specialists, and diagnostics before handling higher-level cases.

Dr. Lakambini also pointed out that the absence of an ATS in the past was less critical.

“Eight years ago, the power demand was not as high. There were fewer establishments around us and the climate was not as extreme. But now, with the new demands and conditions, the ATS is essential,” she said.

Patients admitted to MCH can also expect financial assistance through PhilHealth.

“As long as you are a PhilHealth member and checked in the ER, your expenses will be covered,” Dr. Lakambini said. (ABC)