Mandaue City Hospital reopens OR, delivery rooms

HEALTHCARE services have now become more accessible to Mandaue City residents with the reopening of Mandaue City Hospital’s (MCH) operating and delivery rooms.

MCH Hospital Administrator Ligaya Lakambini Durgantes, in an interview on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, said the new operating room (OR) and delivery room (DR) complex, which allows the hospital to provide surgery and maternal care, is a significant step for the hospital in addressing the growing healthcare needs of the community.

With the OR and DR facilities, healthcare services which were temporarily stopped when the hospital was downgraded to an infirmary in 2019, have been restored.

MCH can now accommodate more patients, especially those needing minor surgeries like wound care and circumcisions.

The MCH used to be a Level 2 hospital, but was downgraded in 2019 due to renovations made in the facility.

“We lost many of our functions during the renovation. Regaining them is crucial,” Dargantes said.

The OR and DR complex was originally planned in 2019, but the project has been delayed due to logistical challenges and the impact of Typhoon Odette.

Dargantes said the hospital is now in a better position to apply for Level 1 status before the Department of Health (DOH), considering it can now provide maternity services and surgeries.

MCH currently has 130 staff members, including 15 are doctors, and operates a 25-bed ward.

The MCH is now planning to expand further and increase its capacity to 200 beds to meet rising patient demand.

Renovations began late last year and were completed in June 2024.

Along with the surgical and maternity facilities, the hospital also offers expanded services, including internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics-gynecology, and family medicine.

Dargantes also said despite the new services, the hospital is committed to keeping healthcare affordable.

If patients using PhilHealth exceed their coverage limits, the hospital offers further financial help. Free consultations are also available for outpatients.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 17, the hospital generated P19 million in revenue, with 70 percent of the income coming from out-of-pocket payments of the patients.

Dargantes hoped that the improved facilities will attract more patients and increase PhilHealth reimbursements, which will help in the hospital’s operations.

The one-story OR and DR building was officially opened on Friday, with Mayor Glenn Bercede and Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz leading the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Former mayor Jonas Cortes, who was recently dismissed from office, attended the event, along with Provincial Board Member Glenn Soco and other city officials. / CAV