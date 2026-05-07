Mandaue City keeps services running despite Asean holiday declaration

THE Mandaue City Government continued operations in key offices and essential services during a busy fiesta week.

This decision ensured residents received service despite the declaration of special non-working holidays for the 48th Asean Summit.

Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on Jr. said the City Government received the amended proclamation from Malacañang on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2026.

Employees reported for work and residents began transactions at City Hall before the notice arrived.

The City Government continued operations before shifting to a skeletal workforce at 10:30 a.m..

“We wanted to make sure that those who already went to City Hall for their transactions would still be served,” Malig-on said.

Under amended Proclamation 1239, the Office of the President declared May 6 to 8, as special non-working days in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and the municipality of Cordova for the 48th Asean Summit and related meetings.

The original proclamation covered only Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova.

The declaration aims to ease traffic congestion and strengthen security measures for delegates attending the Asean Summit.

The situation is more challenging for Mandaue City.

The Asean Summit coincides with the city’s annual fiesta celebration on Friday, May 8.

“It is different for us in Mandaue because we also have fiesta activities to manage aside from the Asean events. It will be challenging, but we will manage,” Malig-on said.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano issued a memorandum ordering a skeletal workforce to remain in place beginning May 6.

This ensures the uninterrupted delivery of critical services.

Personnel from offices handling health services, disaster response, peace and order, emergency response and traffic management continued to report for work.

Selected employees assigned to Asean-related and fiesta activities will remain on duty on May 7 to 8 despite the holiday declaration.

These include workers from the City Hospital, City Market, Command Center, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue.

Mayor Ouano directed the Mandaue City Police Office and traffic personnel to implement rerouting and security measures along Asean transit routes.

The executive order said private establishments in Mandaue City should follow labor laws and Department of Labor and Employment guidelines in observing the special non-working days.

Employees required to work during the holidays will receive proper compensation.

The City Government postponed non-essential meetings and activities scheduled from May 6 to 8 to next week.

Malig-on said the Human Resources Office is reviewing whether employees who reported for work before the holiday declaration will receive additional pay. (ABC)