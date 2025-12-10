Mandaue City launches E-Library

MANDAUE City officially launched its E-Library on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2025, in a ceremony attended by city officials led Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

The facility is designed to be a modern hub for learning, research, and productivity, offering residents a space equipped with digital resources and essential amenities.

The E-Library houses 35 computer units with internet access, free printing services, complimentary coffee, and device charging stations.

Ouano emphasized that the facility aims to support students, workers, and residents who rely on online resources.

“Our operating hours on weekdays are from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on weekends, it will be open 24 hours,” he said.

“We are delighted because this has been part of our mission since I started, to establish a facility that serves our students and our workers. We hope everyone maximizes the use of our existing PC gadgets to learn and explore,” Ouano added.

He said that each computer can be used for one hour at a time, with extensions allowed when the facility is less crowded.

Security personnel from the city and library staff will ensure the safety and smooth operation of the facility. The E-Library’s preparation began in August 2025 and included renovations to address the building’s age and vulnerability to flooding.

“We included waterproofing and drainage improvements because this is a heritage building, and we wanted it to be fully functional for our citizens,” Ouano said.

Mandaue City Librarian Angelina Cagatulia said that “certain sites are restricted, including pornography and social media platforms like Facebook and Messenger.”

Mayor Ouano issued a reminder, “Electricity and digital access are extremely useful, just one click can provide everything you need. But we must still use technology responsibly and with caution.“/ ABC