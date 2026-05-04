Mandaue City leads the way with new ‘Bayanihan’ modular housing

MANDAUE City has become a pioneer in disaster recovery with the opening of a massive modular housing site at Bayanihan Village.

The project provides a safe, temporary home for families who lost everything when Typhoon Tino hit the region in late 2025.

On April 30, 2026, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling inspected the 200 modular units.

Unlike traditional tents or crowded evacuation centers, these modular homes offer families a private and dignified space to live while they wait for permanent housing.

Secretary Aliling praised Mandaue City as a model for the rest of the province, noting that the scale and speed of the project have been impressive.

What makes Bayanihan Village special is that it isn't just a place to sleep—it’s a small community. The site includes:

A daycare center for children.

Satellite offices for the Department of Health (DOH) and Social Welfare (DSWD).

A Tesda training facility to help residents learn new job skills.

A perimeter fence installed by the city to keep everyone safe and secure.

Mayor Ouano expressed his gratitude to the national government for helping bring the project to life. He emphasized that even though the housing is temporary, the quality of life for the residents matters deeply.

“We are happy that we were able to provide a decent and dignified place to live for the victims,” Mayor Ouano said. “The victims are now settled in a safe and comfortable shelter.”

City officials believe this village will set a new standard for how Philippine cities take care of their citizens after a major disaster. As families settle in, the focus remains on helping them move forward with hope and security. ABC