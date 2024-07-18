Mandaue City Legal Office welcomes new office ‘purr-sonnel’

THE Mandaue City Legal Office has found itself a new furry friend. Meet Amicus, an orange and white coated "puspin" (pusang pinoy), who has made the City Hall his second home.
According to Atty. John Eddu Ibanez, the stray cat started wandering the corridors of the city hall earlier this week and would frequently visit the Public Information Office (PIO) where he was aptly nicknamed “Pio” by the staff.
He would sometimes appear during feeding time where the staff would hand him food and give him a gentle pat on the head or scratch his belly. He is also self-trained to only pee and poop outside the city hall and not inside the offices, making him a likely companion.
The Legal City Office on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, officially adopted him and named him “Amicus” which is Latin for “friend.” He even has his own ID. He is fed with premium cat food and has his feeding schedule set by the staff. (Jerry Yubal, VSU Intern)