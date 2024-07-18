Mandaue City Legal Office welcomes new office ‘purr-sonnel’

THE Mandaue City Legal Office has found itself a new furry friend. Meet Amicus, an orange and white coated "puspin" (pusang pinoy), who has made the City Hall his second home.

According to Atty. John Eddu Ibanez, the stray cat started wandering the corridors of the city hall earlier this week and would frequently visit the Public Information Office (PIO) where he was aptly nicknamed “Pio” by the staff.