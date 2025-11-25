Mandaue City logs 10 suspected cases of leptospirosis

THE Mandaue City Health Office has reported 10 suspected cases of leptospirosis following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, though none have been confirmed as of November 2025.

According to Dr. Debra Catulong, head of the Mandaue City Health Office, the cases remain unverified as the city awaits confirmation from the Regional Office.

“We cannot say that the leptospirosis cases are confirmed. As of November 2025, the data we gathered in Mandaue City still needs validation from the Regional Office because they are the ones authorized to make the official confirmation,” she said.

Based on surveillance data gathered by the city, the 10 suspected patients exhibited symptoms consistent with leptospirosis, but all remain categorized as suspected cases.

“These cases appeared after Typhoon Tino. They are considered suspected because we have not yet received final confirmatory results. All 10 suspected patients are alive,” Dr. Catulong added.

She explained that the symptoms observed are similar to those of other illnesses, making laboratory confirmation essential.

“When we say ‘suspected,’ it means the patients are showing symptoms based on clinical assessment. But early signs of leptospirosis can resemble other diseases, so we cannot confirm until the laboratory results validate it,” she said.

Most of the suspected patients are currently admitted in hospitals.

Dr. Catulong urged the public to avoid wading through floodwaters, which are common sources of leptospirosis-causing bacteria.

“Our priority is to really avoid going into floodwaters because that is where we can get the bacteria from contaminated water,” she said.

She also reminded residents that infection can occur even without open wounds.

“Do not assume that just because you have no wounds, you cannot be infected. The bacteria can enter through the eyes, nose, and mouth because those are mucous membranes,” she warned.

The city maintains an adequate supply of doxycycline for prophylaxis, but Dr. Catulong stressed that taking two capsules after exposure is not a substitute for medical consultation.

“For example, if you continue to wade in floodwater because you are a responder, do not rely on just two capsules of doxycycline. You still need to consult a doctor because we have an ongoing prophylactic intake to ensure you are protected,” she explained.

As part of the city’s post-disaster response, public health consultations and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) assessments are being conducted in evacuation centers.

Health teams are ensuring evacuees have access to clean drinking water and are teaching them how to properly use purification tablets.

“We are checking their water supply, making sure they have clean drinking water. We also teach them how to use purification tablets so the water becomes potable,” she said.

Teams are also inspecting comfort rooms to ensure proper sanitation and monitoring garbage disposal to prevent mosquito and fly breeding, which could lead to dengue or diarrheal diseases.

In addition, the city’s nutrition-in-emergency program is visiting evacuation centers to check for cases of acute malnutrition among children affected by the disaster.

“We are giving vitamins to children, and we make sure those who are malnourished receive highly nutritious powdered supplements to meet their needs,” Dr. Catulong said.

Despite the suspected cases, the health office assured the public that preventive measures and medical services remain fully accessible. (ABC)