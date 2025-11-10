Mandaue City mayor appeals for more volunteers in ongoing relief operations

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has called on private sectors and hospitals to send additional volunteers as the city continues its relief operations for residents affected by recent disasters.

Ouano said the current number of volunteers is not enough to meet the growing needs of affected communities.

“We would like to request volunteers from the private sector. Right now, we only have 17 volunteers,” he said.

According to the mayor, only three volunteers are stationed at the City Health Office, while nine are deployed in the field — far short of what is needed to assist thousands of residents.

“The three are in City Health, and the nine others are in the field. This is really not enough considering the thousands of people we are helping right now,” he added.

Ouano also highlighted the need for licensed medical professionals who can issue prescriptions.

“We also need volunteer doctors who can prescribe medications,” he said, noting that while the city has medicines available for distribution, proper prescriptions are required before they can be released.

The mayor appealed to private hospitals in Mandaue City to contribute manpower.

“So we are asking our private sectors and private hospitals here in Mandaue City if they can allocate at least two volunteers from each hospital to help,” he said. (ABC)