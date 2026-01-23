Mandaue City mayor 'ready to face' Ombudsman complaint

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano on Friday January 23, 2026, said he is prepared to face a complaint filed against him before the Office of the Ombudsman, stressing that the allegations are part of the risks of public service and will be addressed through proper legal channels.

Ouano made the statement following the filing of a complaint by Edward Ligas, a Mandaue City resident, who accused the mayor and Compostela barangay councilor Ian Negrido Arioja of alleged violations of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The complaint includes allegations of unlawful appointment and grave misconduct.

Ligas also claimed that Arioja and another Compostela councilor, Renee Lyn De Guzman of Barangay Cogon, were allegedly receiving salaries from the Mandaue City Government.

He further sought the preventive suspension of Ouano while the Ombudsman conducts its investigation.

In response, Ouano said he could not yet comment on the merits of the case as he has not received an official copy of the complaint.

He said the matter would first be referred to his legal team.

“We cannot comment on the merits yet because we have not received an official copy of the complaint,” Ouano said.

“I will refer this matter to my legal team. I am confident that we have not violated any law or regulation. Based on the advice of the city legal office, there is no employee-employer relationship under a Contract of Service arrangement, among other legal arguments.”

The mayor emphasized that he is confident the city government acted within the bounds of the law and that the allegations could be adequately answered before the proper court and the Ombudsman.

Ouano also described the filing of complaints as an expected part of holding public office.

“This is part of the professional hazard of my desire to serve Mandaue City to the best of my ability,” he said.

“As public servants, we expect that cases may be filed against us, and we are ready to respond to them through the proper legal processes.”

He added that the complainant, Edward Ligas, is not unfamiliar to him, noting that Ligas had previously filed a case involving his sister, Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

According to Ouano, he and his team had already been informed that a complaint might be filed, even as early as last year, and said they were prepared for such developments.

“We were already informed that someone might file a case, and this had even been discussed last year regarding a possible filing with the Office of the Ombudsman,” he said.

“This was expected, and we will simply answer it through our legal team and before the proper court once the complaint reaches us.”

Ouano also addressed the allegations regarding the supposed employment relationship, reiterating that those involved were engaged as consultants and not regular employees of the City Government.

“There is no employer-employee relationship because they are consultants,” he said, adding that he would still consult his legal team thoroughly before making any final decisions or statements on the matter.

Despite the complaint, the mayor said he remains focused on his duties and will not be distracted by what he described as premature political noise.

“While there may be those who cannot move on or wait for the 2028 elections, I choose to focus on my work and ignore the early noise,” Ouano said.

He also acknowledged that filing a complaint is within the rights of Ligas.

“That is his right,” the mayor said.

“We will simply respond properly and confidently to all the allegations.”

The Office of the Ombudsman in Central Visayas has yet to issue an official statement regarding the complaint. (ABC)