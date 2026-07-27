Mandaue City mayor welcomes Marcos' Sona, vows support for key programs

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie" Ouano expressed strong support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona), highlighting how the administration's national priorities align with the city's governance goals.

“We welcome the President’s Sona and appreciate the administration’s focus on initiatives that directly improve the lives of Filipinos,” Ouano said in a statement on Monday, July 27, 2026.

“We particularly support measures to reduce electricity costs, expand access to solar energy, provide tax relief, strengthen education and healthcare, and invest in workforce development.”

Ouano also said that the city's ongoing efforts complement national priorities, particularly in public transportation.

“We are also encouraged by the national government’s commitment to improve public transportation. Here in Mandaue, we have already implemented our own Libreng Sakay Program and will soon expand it with additional buses, including electric buses, to provide safer, more accessible, and more sustainable transport for our people,” he added.

Looking ahead to the implementation of these initiatives, Ouano stressed the importance of close collaboration between the national government and local government units (LGUs).

“Overall, we look forward to these commitments being translated into concrete programs. Strong collaboration between the national government and local government units will be key, and Mandaue stands ready to do its part in delivering better services and more opportunities for every Mandauehanon.” (ABC)