Mandaue City officials warn vs unregulated tricycle, habal-habal fare hikes

CONCERNS over unregulated fare hikes have surfaced in Mandaue City, as some tricycle and habal-habal drivers have reportedly increased rates without official approval, prompting local officials to step in and protect commuters.

City Councilor Carlo Fortuna said there is currently no formal petition to raise tricycle fares, stressing that any adjustment must go through proper channels.

However, he admitted that some drivers may already be imposing increases on their own.

“So far, there is no formal petition to officially increase tricycle fares,” Fortuna said, warning that unauthorized fare hikes cannot be tolerated.

“That is why we are appealing to them to protect our passengers.”

He explained that fare adjustments must be reviewed by the traffic and tricycle board, which will determine whether an increase, such as P1 or P2, is justified based on prevailing conditions.

In the meantime, Fortuna called on barangay officials and traffic units to closely monitor fare practices, particularly among habal-habal drivers.

At the barangay level, efforts are already underway to standardize fares and prevent overcharging.

Canduman Barangay Captain Dante Borbajo said leaders in nearby areas, including Casuntingan, recently agreed on a common fare structure following a meeting last week.

“We agreed on a standard fare. The minimum is P25 for habal-habal drivers,” Borbajo said, adding that tariff rates are now being posted in stations to guide passengers.

“We will put up tarpaulins so people can see how much they should be paying.”

Borbajo acknowledged that fare increases are driven by rising costs but emphasized that adjustments must remain reasonable.

He noted that most increases range from P2 to P5 depending on distance, with the lowest fare set at P20 for short trips.

“My only appeal to them is that the price must be reasonable. It shouldn’t be a P10 increase per person,” he said, adding that some drivers have been overcharging, which affects both commuters and the credibility of the transport sector.

To address this, Borbajo urged drivers to follow agreed pricing and avoid taking advantage of passengers.

He also encouraged other barangays to adopt similar measures, warning that the lack of uniform rates could lead to confusion and abuse.

By posting clear fare matrices, officials hope to create a “win-win situation” where drivers can cope with rising expenses while commuters are protected from arbitrary charges.

As monitoring continues across Mandaue City, authorities are reminding transport operators that any fare increase must undergo proper review, ensuring that public welfare remains a priority amid economic pressures. (ABC)