Mandaue City OKs P12,000 annual subsidy for solo parents

Solo parents in Mandaue City are set to receive financial assistance after the city government approved an ordinance giving each of the beneficiaries a cash subsidy of P12,000 every year starting in November.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, was passed on its final reading during the city council’s regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.

“An Ordinance providing for a cash subsidy to the qualified solo parents of Mandaue City amounting to twelve thousand pesos (PHP 12,000.00) for CY 2024 and appropriating funds therefore,” reads part of the ordinance.

The financial support is designed to help the beneficiaries cope with the increasing cost of living.

The cash subsidy program is in line with the provisions of Republic Act No. 8972, also known as the “Solo Parents’ Welfare Act of 2000,” as amended by Republic Act No. 11861 or the “Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act.”

These laws mandate financial assistance to solo parents earning a minimum wage or below, recognizing the need to maintain their economic stability.

Currently, there are 2,000 solo parents registered in the city.

Solo parents must fulfill certain standards in order to be eligible for the program, such as residing in Mandaue City and earning less than the PSA’s poverty threshold, not receiving any other government subsidies, except for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The applicants must also produce a valid Solo Parent Identification Card (SPIC), an affidavit of no employment (if unemployed), an income tax return (if employed), and a certificate of indigency.

The beneficiaries are also required to attend a solo parent orientation seminar hosted by the City Social Welfare Services Office (CSWSO).

The financial subsidy is scheduled to be released no later than December 31, 2024.

By next year, the financial assistance will be given in two installments, as stated by Councilor Lumapas on Tuesday, August 27.

The date and venue of the distribution will be determined by the CSWSO.

Licel Cantal, a single mother pursuing her second year in nursing, stated that the P12,000 she will receive in November will help her in covering her child’s daily needs as well as her educational bills.

“It’s not easy financially and emotionally while I’m still studying,” Cantal stated.

In addition to her studies, she sidelined a business to meet her needs.

Cantal receives a 20 percent discount on her tuition being a single parent.

She said her tuition fee exceeds P50,000 every semester. /CAV