Mandaue City on alert as dengue cases reach over 700 on Sept. 11

DENGUE cases in Mandaue City have reached 703 cases with five deaths from Jan. 1 to Sept. 11, 2024, forcing local authorities to place the city under code white alert.

The number of cases from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023, was only 164 with no deaths, according to a report from the City Health Office (CHO).

Following an emergency meeting with Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede and other City health officials on Sept. 6, implementing the code white alert was made to address the growing health concern.

This means that all surveillance health facilities in the city are now fully operational, and stocked with medical supplies, fluids, and medicines. Hospitals have also established dengue fast lanes to ensure immediate treatment for dengue patients.

Among the city’s 27 barangays, Tabok has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Paknaan, Looc, and Tipolo.

CHO head Dr. Debra Catulong refused to divulge the number of cases in each barangay to prevent causing unnecessary alarm among residents.

Mandaue City’s anti-dengue task force has been reactivated and intensified measures have been implemented, including increased clean-up drives, surveys on mosquito population, regular fogging operations, and public education campaigns on dengue prevention.

Catulong advised residents to maintain cleanliness, drain stagnant water, and participate in community clean-up drives to prevent mosquito breeding.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. It can lead to severe, life-threatening complications if not treated promptly. / CAV