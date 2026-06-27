Mandaue City orders activation of barangay dengue task forces

ALL 27 barangays in Mandaue City must activate their Dengue Task Forces as the City Government steps up efforts to prevent a surge in dengue cases during the rainy season.

The City Council approved a resolution during its regular session Monday, June 22, 2026, directing barangays to immediately implement dengue prevention measures and strengthen community-based interventions before cases rise.

City Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug, chairman of the committee on health, introduced the resolution.

Proactive

He said the City must act early based on its experience with high dengue cases in recent years.

“We need to be proactive and activate the Dengue Task Forces. We should begin implementing the necessary measures and remain vigilant so we can prevent dengue cases from increasing in Mandaue City,” Cabahug said.

Cabahug explained that the City and all barangays already have existing Dengue Task Forces under local ordinances.

However, the newly approved resolution seeks to ensure that these groups are fully activated and prepared to carry out preventive measures before the peak of the rainy season.

Campaign

Expected measures from the task forces include information and education campaigns to raise public awareness, regular inspections of communities and the identification and elimination of stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.

Barangays must also coordinate all collected data and implemented interventions with the City Health Office to strengthen monitoring and response efforts.

According to data from the City Health Office, Mandaue City recorded 198 dengue cases from January to June this year.

In 2025, the City logged 520 dengue cases, with children and senior citizens accounting for most infections.

Enforcement

Cabahug said these figures show the importance of taking preventive action before the disease spreads further, especially as changing weather patterns may alter the timing and intensity of rainfall, creating favorable conditions for mosquito breeding.

The councilor also cited a city ordinance passed during his previous term that authorizes authorities to impose penalties on property owners who fail to remove stagnant water from their premises. He said strict enforcement of the ordinance, alongside public cooperation, reduces mosquito breeding sites across the city.

Protection

Cabahug said protecting vulnerable sectors, particularly children and infants who face a greater risk of severe dengue infection, remains a top priority for the City.

While there is no specific cure for dengue, health authorities continue to say early detection and proper medical care manage symptoms such as fever, rash, abdominal pain and nausea, reducing the risk of severe complications.

The City Council expressed hope that the early activation of Dengue Task Forces across all barangays will strengthen prevention efforts and keep dengue cases under control throughout the rainy season. / ABC