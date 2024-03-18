Mandaue City Police Office has new director

POLICE Colonel Julius Sagandoy, former head of the Philippine National Police Regional Civil Security Unit 7, has been appointed as the new director of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), replacing Police Colonel Maribel Getigan.

The turnover ceremony took place on Monday, March 18, 2024, at the MCPO's headquarters in Camp Demetrio Mendoza Cortes in Barangay Centro.

The ceremony marked Sagandoy's formal assumption of office and receipt of his marching orders.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, City Councilor and Chairman of the Committee of Police Relations and Peace and Order Oscar Del Castillo, and MCPO Advisory Group Chairman Council Steven Yu.

Aggressive continuation

In an interview with the media following the ceremony, Sagandoy committed to carrying on with Getigan's programs for the MCPO, particularly the intensive campaign against all forms of criminal activity, particularly illegal gambling.

He plans to meet with stakeholders, including Mayor Jonas Cortes, to evaluate areas where MCPO needs improvement and determine necessary programs.

"We will sustain and of course, we have to surpass (Getigan's programs). There is no room for criminality," said Sagandoy.

Sagandoy acknowledged that being the MCPO director comes with a lot of pressure. He described his position as a "big responsibility," emphasizing that the MCPO has consistently been one of the top performing police stations in Region 7.

He sought the support of the Mandauehanons and district holders for the full implementation of MCPO programs.

Before becoming the new MCPO director, Sagandoy held the position as the head of the Philippine National Police Regional Civil Security Unit 7.

He has also served in various police offices throughout the country, including as a provincial officer in Basilan-Sulu-Tawi-Tawi, an assistant regional chief of the Crime Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9), and a deputy provincial director in Batanes.

Sagandoy is a member of the PNP Academy's Kabalikat Class of 1998.

Collaboration and coordination

During her farewell speech, outgoing MCPO director Getigan expressed her gratitude toward all MCPO personnel and stakeholders for the successful outcome of the MCPO programs, which she said had reduced Mandaue's criminal cases.

Getigan presented the various significant programs that the MCPO had implemented during her tenure as its director, such as Oplan Bulabog, which aims to strengthen Mandaue's city, including environmental ordinances, increased police visibility, and Gugma sa Pagpakabana, a joint program of the MCPO with the Mandaue City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) that ensures the safety of minors, especially during curfew hours.

During the turnover ceremony, Getigan, along with Sagandoy, Aberin, and Yu, unveiled the marker of the proposed project, the Arc Signage of Camp Demetrio Mendoza Cortes Sr. in front of the MCPO. It will serve as a landmark of the police station for easy identification by the public.

Getigan highlighted that the Arc Signage was among the MCPO's initiatives in developing its facilities. She said all of the MCPO's achievements were made possible by the cooperation of the police and the community.

Getigan, who served as the MCPO director for six months and 20 days, will now head a position at the PRO 7 in one of the sub offices under the Regional Operations Management Division.

On August 25, 2023, she became the first female director of the MCPO after assuming office as the MCPO chief.

Strengthen illegal gambling campaigns

In a separate speech, Aberin praised Getigan for successfully achieving the PRO 7's goal of fighting illegal gambling activities in the MCPO.

"I was the one who appointed Maribel (Getigan) to become the MCPO chief, and I told her Maribel all you need is six months and of course, we all know she achieved our aim," said Aberin.

Aberin expressed his expectations to Sagandoy to continue the aggressive campaign against illegal gambling, particularly swertres, illegal numbers games, and others.

He also reminded the police office to maintain PRO 7's intensive campaign against illegal drugs and anti-terrorism.

Del Castillo, on behalf of the Mandaue City Government, expressed confidence that Sagandoy, the new MCPO director, would be able to maintain the city's low crime rate and continue the programs of his predecessor. (HIC)