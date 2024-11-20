Mandaue City police to help catch erring motorists

TO HELP arrest habitual traffic violators, at least 100 personnel from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) have been deputized to issue traffic citation tickets.

Aside from issuing citation tickets, these deputized officers are also tasked with apprehending violators, particularly during nighttime when violations are more frequent, Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), told reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

The Team apprehends 150 to 200 violators every day. Common offenses include disregarding traffic signs, riding without a helmet, driving without a valid license and failing to carry vehicle registration documents, among others.

Road safety rules

Retuya said deputizing police officers is a move that aims to complement traffic enforcers and improve compliance with road safety regulations.

“The streets are still full of stubborn traffic violators. At least by this, there’s some balance. If there are many of you who are hard-headed, we’ve also increased the number of enforcers to catch you,” Retuya said in Cebuano.

All deputized MCPO personnel underwent a comprehensive traffic refresher course, identical to the training provided to the Team enforcers. This ensures they are well-versed in the latest traffic laws and proper procedures.

“All violations can be [cited] by the deputized personnel. The purpose of the refresher course is to educate them so they can be apprised of the new policies and laws we are implementing,” said Retuya.

The deputized personnel come from various units of the MCPO, including the Traffic Enforcement Unit, City Mobile Force Company, Special Weapons and Tactics and six police stations in the city, alongside force multipliers.

Each unit contributes a minimum of 20 personnel.

Retuya said each deputized officer is issued one citation booklet.

Each unit has an assigned focal person to oversee the implementation and ensure responsible use of the citation booklets.

According to Retuya, past incidents involving unauthorized use of traffic citation tickets raised concerns about potential abuse.

“My concern is that it might be used for wrongdoing. That’s why there is a focal person in each unit,” Retuya said.

Aside from police officers, private citizens have also been deputized to assist in traffic enforcement.

These individuals, although not in uniform, are trained responders who help ensure compliance, particularly in high-risk areas, said Retuya.

“The enhanced collaboration between MCPO personnel, Team enforcers and deputized private citizens aims to streamline traffic enforcement and create safer roads for all motorists and pedestrians in Mandaue City,” he said. / CAV