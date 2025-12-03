Mandaue City police top Empo 2025 Challenge

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has been declared the champion in the Enhanced Management of Police Operations (Empo) 2025 Challenge after earning an impressive score of 98.53 percent.

The competition featured a robbery hold-up scenario that tested how police units respond to high-pressure situations.

MCPO stood out for its strong leadership, sharp operational skills, and its ability to deliver timely and accurate decisions during the simulation.

MCPO director, Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr., received the award from Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

The Empo Challenge is one of the priority programs of Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., acting chief of the Philippine National Police.

The program promotes data-driven policing and encourages the use of modern strategies and technologies to address crimes that continue to evolve including transnational offenses, illegal drugs, terrorism, and cybercrimes.

Acosta expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing that the award represents the dedication, discipline, and teamwork of the entire MCPO.

He said the unit remains committed to improving its operations to better protect and serve the people of Mandaue City. (ABC)