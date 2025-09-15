Mandaue City prioritizes dredging, repairs in flood control push

MANDAUE City officials are moving forward with plans to strengthen the city’s flood control systems, beginning with dredging operations as the first priority.

The identified area is in Barangay Paknaan.

There is no definite timeline yet but the dredging is expected to begin as soon as possible. No new budget is required for the dredging since the City will utilize the remaining funds from previous allocations.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna did not specify how much of the funds remain available for repair works.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has already started repairs on the affected portion.

The infrastructure involved included the sheet piles that collapsed in Barangay Paknaan, which will be replaced with reinforced steel bars.

Fortuna said dredging is the immediate solution being considered, adding that repairs to existing flood control structures are equally urgent.

“But the important thing is the repair because according to them, they still have the budget for the repairs, they just want to know when will they start the repair,” Fortuna said.

The City plans to fix not only collapsed flood control sections but also portions already showing signs of tilting downstream. Fortuna said the City wants to prevent further damage and reduce the risk of severe flooding during heavy rains.

Beyond local initiatives, the City is also preparing to seek support from the National Government to implement a second-level flood control system.

Fortuna confirmed, however, that this program faces funding challenges.

“The problem is that the level two of the flood control is zero budget for next year. Yes, that’s for next year,” he said.

Another project on the table is the establishment of a solar-powered warning system to alert residents in times of flooding.

Fortuna said coordination with city counterparts will be necessary to identify suitable locations and secure funding.

“We will be probably will sit down and arrange a meeting with the counterparts of the city to see if they can provide the necessary location appropriation for the main solar warning system,” he said.

Fortuna added that Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival is expected to back the initiative, noting that it will directly help protect residents from the dangers of flash floods.

The City also plans to open discussions with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to align with national guidelines.

“Anytime soon, the most target either last week September or by October which is done with them so we can start discussion on how to establish the AWS,” Fortuna said, referring to the automated warning system.

The upcoming meetings with national counterparts are expected to determine the next steps for Mandaue City’s flood control projects, which remain a top priority amid recurring flooding concerns. (ABC)