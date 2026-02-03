Mandaue City pushes for reusable bottles to curb plastic waste

MANDAUE City officials are urging government employees and residents to cut down on the use of disposable plastic bottles by switching to reusable water bottles, flasks, or tumblers as part of the city’s broader push to address its growing waste problem.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the initiative aims to promote behavioral change and set a positive example for the community.

“Yes, we are in favor of this—no plastic bottles. Everyone should bring their own water bottle. I also have my own bottle, and this helps save and reduce plastic waste,” Ouano said.

The mayor clarified that the initiative is not yet mandatory, stressing that changing habits takes time.

“We just want to encourage, especially our City Hall employees, to bring their own tumblers and refill them instead of buying individual plastic bottles. Other local government units are already doing this, and it’s something we can follow,” he said, noting that the practice aligns with sustainable efforts being adopted nationwide.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna underscored the urgency of tackling the city’s plastic waste crisis, particularly the accumulation of plastic bottles.

“Right now, knowing that we have a crisis, we are asking the government to set the example by not using plastic water bottles. These just keep piling up in the trash,” Fortuna said.

“Our solution is simple: government employees should bring flasks or canisters and just refill them to reduce disposable plastic. We are calling on everyone—not only in City Hall but also in all government offices, including national agencies in Mandaue—to do the same.”

Fortuna added that the city government is reviewing the implementation of its existing ordinance on single-use plastics, which remains in effect but has seen limited enforcement in recent years.

“The ordinance is still there, but we are discussing how to better implement it. Some retailers have gone back to using single-use plastics in markets and other areas, and we want to address that—especially during events. Right now, reduction is our priority,” he said.

“We are calling on everyone to reduce waste at home and in the city. Reuse, reduce, and recycle—but reduction is what we need most at this point.”

Councilor Jen Del Mar welcomed the initiative, calling it a positive step toward shared environmental responsibility.

“My reaction is very positive. Everyone should do their part. Personally, I’ve been bringing my own bottle for a long time now to minimize plastic use,” Del Mar said.

Environmental advocates have long warned about the environmental and public health impacts of single-use plastics. Plastic bottles, in particular, contribute significantly to landfill congestion and drainage problems—especially during the rainy season, when improper disposal can clog waterways and lead to flooding.

By promoting the use of reusable bottles, city officials hope to reduce not only the volume of plastic waste but also its associated environmental risks.

The initiative comes amid growing public awareness of environmental sustainability, with city officials emphasizing the importance of leading by example—starting within government offices, where the policy can be more easily implemented.

The long-term goal is to gradually expand the practice to public spaces, markets, and city events, fostering a culture of sustainability across Mandaue.

Mayor Ouano and the City Council expressed hope that through education, advocacy, and policy review, the city can significantly reduce its reliance on single-use plastics.

They are calling on residents to adopt reusable bottles, support local policies, and help build a cleaner and more sustainable city.

“Behavioral change takes time, but if we start now, we can lay the foundation for a more sustainable future,” Ouano said.

“This is not just about saving money or reducing plastic—it’s about protecting our environment and showing responsibility as a community.” (ABC)